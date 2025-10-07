Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 10.2% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

