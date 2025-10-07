Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Insider Paul Rayner Acquires 71,500 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rayner bought 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £20,735.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

SDY opened at GBX 28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.20. The firm has a market cap of £132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,958.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. Speedy Hire Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17.62 and a twelve month high of GBX 38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.