Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 523 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

