Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Holdings Decreased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:LOW opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

