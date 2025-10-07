Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $250.85.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

