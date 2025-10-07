Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of D stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

