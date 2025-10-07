Bingham Private Wealth LLC Purchases 280 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.0% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,248.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 82.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.68. The company has a market capitalization of $253.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.40 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.41, for a total transaction of $14,844,394.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 628,297,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,766,016,606.55. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,579,219 shares of company stock worth $621,776,150. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

