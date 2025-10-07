TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 188,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,399,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,516,000 after buying an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -195.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

