9,000 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 609,748 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 343,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 137,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.