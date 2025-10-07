Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 388 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.19.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $449.69 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

