Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $764.56 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.09. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $773.67.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

