Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,472.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

