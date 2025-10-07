Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.1% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709,005 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 854,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,926,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,457,160,000 after purchasing an additional 499,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

NYSE AEM opened at $170.45 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

