KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $90,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

