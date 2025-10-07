Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,718,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA RSPA opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $479.18 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection RSPA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.