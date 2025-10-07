Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declines By 28.2%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $867,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 142.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LGI stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.