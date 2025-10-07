Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Declines By 27.8%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Enerflex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerflex by 984.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.