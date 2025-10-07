TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

