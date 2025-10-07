TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after acquiring an additional 864,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

