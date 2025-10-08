TI Trust Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

TI Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.