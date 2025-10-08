iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Holdings Boosted by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.02.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

