Morton Capital Management LLC CA Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of IBM opened at $293.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $301.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

