Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Holdings Boosted by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

