Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,774 ($37.24) and last traded at GBX 2,756.40 ($37.01), with a volume of 1432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,752 ($36.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,425 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.

Computacenter Trading Up 1.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,405.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,415.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,915.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

