Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) traded down 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 884.60 ($11.88) and last traded at GBX 894.60 ($12.01). 53,764,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 779% from the average session volume of 6,113,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,047.52 ($14.06).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,240 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,530 to GBX 1,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,245.
In related news, insider Mike Powell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 per share, with a total value of £87,400. Also, insider Svein Richard Brandtzaeg purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 876 per share, with a total value of £8,760. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,394. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
