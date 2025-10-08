Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 371.23 ($4.98), with a volume of 421885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.25 ($4.81).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 437.50.
Greatland Gold Trading Up 0.4%
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
