Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $21.13 Million Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF $HAP

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the period. VanEck Natural Resources ETF comprises about 3.7% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned approximately 13.33% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,072,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HAP opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

