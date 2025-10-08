RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RMI opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.