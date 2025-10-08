Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,600 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFLR. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Increases Dividend

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis.

