USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Short Interest Update

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Price Performance

UMI opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.72. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

