Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $1.83 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Morton Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.3% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a market cap of $272.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

