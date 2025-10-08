First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Shares Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

