40 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,242.00 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,512.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5,312.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.