Guild Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

