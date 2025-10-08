ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 0.4% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,002.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $394.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

