Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 76.4% – Should You Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) fell 76.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.21. 14,392,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,058% from the average session volume of 667,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackla Metals

In other news, insider Kevin Bales sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$29,600.00. Also, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 31,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,712,000. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $685,000 and have sold 90,000 shares valued at $67,200. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

