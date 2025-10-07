American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. American International Group has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 33,315.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,536,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,969,000 after purchasing an additional 716,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,724,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.