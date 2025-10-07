StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 272,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 87,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.