Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gemini Space Station to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.
Gemini Space Station Stock Performance
Gemini Space Station Company Profile
Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.
