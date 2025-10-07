Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $618.42. The firm has a market cap of $764.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

