Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.