Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Shares of REGN opened at $585.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.65 and a 200-day moving average of $566.04. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,024.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

