James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on JHX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

JHX stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.31. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 192,478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 49.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

