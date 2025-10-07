Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Shares of VIA opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Via Transportation has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $56.31.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

