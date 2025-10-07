Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.