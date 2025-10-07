Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Holdings Lessened by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 2.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.73.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $424.50 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

