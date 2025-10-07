Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires 388 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.20 and its 200 day moving average is $245.15.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

