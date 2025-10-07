RMG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 241 VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
SMH stock opened at $343.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $348.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.33.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
