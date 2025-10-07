Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.0%

ADBE stock opened at $350.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.88. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.