AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GK stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.31. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 83.64% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

